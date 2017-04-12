Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Republicans in North Carolina file bill to ban gay marriages

International Business Times

12 Apr 2017 at 07:36 ET                   
Sad gay man (Shutterstock)

Three Republican lawmakers in North Carolina filed a bill Tuesday that seeks to defy the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage. House Bill 780, otherwise known as the Uphold Historical Marriage Act, said the Supreme Court “overstepped its constitutional bounds” when it struck down an amendment of North Carolina’s constitution in its 2015…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump budget director: ‘I was able to convince’ Trump to cut key program because ‘he didn’t know’ what it did
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+