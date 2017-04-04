Quantcast

Republicans seem primed to go nuclear for Gorsuch

Newsweek

04 Apr 2017 at 04:08 ET                   
Supreme Court Nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch meets with Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

It became increasingly clear Monday that Senate Democrats are likely to filibuster the confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. Republicans may respond this week by employing the so-called nuclear option to ensure Gorsuch gets a seat on the bench. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Delaware) gave the Democrats the important 41st vote of support for…

