Republicans seem primed to go nuclear for Gorsuch
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
It became increasingly clear Monday that Senate Democrats are likely to filibuster the confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. Republicans may respond this week by employing the so-called nuclear option to ensure Gorsuch gets a seat on the bench. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Delaware) gave the Democrats the important 41st vote of support for…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion