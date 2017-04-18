REVEALED: FBI used contested Trump ‘British spy’ dossier to obtain FISA warrant against Carter Page

Carter Page (Photo: Screen capture)

The FBI used a contested dossier alleging ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s campaign in order to convince a judge to grant approval for FISA warrant against former Trump aide Carter Page, CNN reports.

Sources also told CNN FBI Director James Comey has used the dossier in briefings to members of Congress as a source of information “to bolster [the FBI’s] investigation.”

CNN REPORTING JUST NOW: FBI used dossier of alleged Russian ties to Trump’s campaign as part of the justification to get FISA approval. /1 — Marshall Cohen (@Marshall_Cohen) April 18, 2017

The FISA was to monitor the communications of Carter Page, who was a foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign at the time. /2 — Marshall Cohen (@Marshall_Cohen) April 18, 2017

Page's trip to Russia in July 2016 drew the FBI's attention and raised concerns of his contacts with suspected Russian operatives. /3 — Marshall Cohen (@Marshall_Cohen) April 18, 2017

Officials told CNN the use of parts of the dossier by the FBI means the bureau has corroborated at least some of its contacts. Earlier this month, it was reported the FBI obtained a FISA warrant against Page during the presidential election, meaning they had probably cause to convince a judge he was acting as an agent of a foreign government. Page has denied any wrongdoing.

