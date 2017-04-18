Quantcast

REVEALED: FBI used contested Trump ‘British spy’ dossier to obtain FISA warrant against Carter Page

Elizabeth Preza

18 Apr 2017 at 18:13 ET                   
Carter Page (Photo: Screen capture)

The FBI used a contested dossier alleging ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s campaign in order to convince a judge to grant approval for FISA warrant against former Trump aide Carter Page, CNN reports.

 Sources also told CNN FBI Director James Comey has used the dossier in briefings to members of Congress as a source of information “to bolster [the FBI’s] investigation.”

Officials told CNN the use of parts of the dossier by the FBI means the bureau has corroborated at least some of its contacts. Earlier this month, it was reported the FBI obtained a FISA warrant against Page during the presidential election, meaning they had probably cause to convince a judge he was acting as an agent of a foreign government. Page has denied any wrongdoing.

Watch the video below, via CNN:

