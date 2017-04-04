Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Revelations from the Panama Papers still reverberate a year later

McClatchy Washington Bureau

04 Apr 2017 at 03:48 ET                   
British Prime Minister David Cameron (Agence France-Presse)

WASHINGTON — A year after the publication of the Panama Papers, which ripped back the veil from the secretive world of offshore companies, two U.S. states are addressing shortcomings but a bellwether prosecution is only inching forward. The Panama Papers involved the leak of 11.5 million private documents from the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca, which…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Guaranteed: You have never read a major newspaper editorial quite like this one about Donald Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+