Review: Jay Leno’s stale set still contains Bill Clinton jokes
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
ROSEMONT, Ill. — At the end of last year I saw Jerry Seinfeld perform an unfortunately unimpressive and dated set at the Chicago Theatre. I was especially struck not just by how lackluster Seinfeld’s presence was but, in a time when comedians are constantly evolving and rolling out new material, by how old the jokes were.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion