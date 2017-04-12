Rex Tillerson doubles down on Sean Spicer’s Hitler comparison: ‘Assad has brought it upon himself’

Rex Tillerson speaks at a press conference in Moscow (ABC News/screen grab)

United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday defended White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s suggestion that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was worse than Adolf Hitler.

During a press conference in Moscow, a Russian journalist asked Tillerson about Spicer’s Tuesday incorrect assertion that “Hitler didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons.”

Although Spicer has since retracted and apologized for his statement, Tillerson doubled down on the comparison.

“The facts that we have are conclusive,” Tillerson insisted. “The recent chemical attack carried out in Syria was planned and it was directed and executed by Syrian regime forces.”

“So I think the characterization is one that President Assad has brought upon himself,” the secretary of state concluded.

Watch the video below from ABC News, broadcast April 12, 2017.