Rickles knew the line between jest and hate
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
LOS ANGELES — It seems wrong somehow to come to praise Don Rickles, who died Thursday at age 90, even as we are about to bury him. The fitting thing would be to cover him in cutting one-liners — something about his baldness, his bigness, his failed sitcoms — before finally admitting that it’s all in…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion