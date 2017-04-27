Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Risky business: The new health care bill may cost you

Newsweek

27 Apr 2017 at 17:06 ET                   
Doctor (Shutterstock)

Donald Trump’s American Health Care Act has reappeared following its initial rejection last month, and Republicans are pushing for a vote (stat!). Michael Chernew, a professor of health care policy at Harvard Medical School, breaks down the revisions—and the broader health care debate we are now in the midst of. What are the main differences between…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: CNN’s Tapper has to break it to GOP Rep that she hasn’t actually read the bill she’s ready to vote for
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+