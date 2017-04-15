Robert W. Taylor, a pioneer of the modern computer, dies at 85
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Robert W. Taylor, one of the most important figures in the creation of the modern computer and the internet, has died. He was 85. According to his son Kurt Taylor, the scientist died Thursday at his home in the San Francisco Bay Area town of Woodside. He suffered from Parkinson’s disease and other ailments. Taylor’s name…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion