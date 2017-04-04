Roman Polanski loses attempt to resolve 40-year-old rape case
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County judge has denied the latest effort by filmmaker Roman Polanski to resolve his 40-year-old statutory rape case, saying that the filmmaker cannot be sentenced in absentia because he remains a fugitive from justice. In a written decision handed down Monday, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon said…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion