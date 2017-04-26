Roman Polanski’s rape victim rebukes L.A. district attorneys
The rape victim of film director Roman Polanski has accused the office of the L.A. District Attorney of failing to protect her and investigate misconduct in her case for the advancement of the staff’s own careers. Samantha Geimer was 13 years old in 1977 when Polanski drugged and raped her at actor Jack Nicholson’s house in…
