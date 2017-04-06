Quantcast

Russia bans lipstick image of Putin as ‘extremist’

Newsweek

06 Apr 2017 at 09:20 ET                   
Putin with Lipstick (Twitter)

Russia’s Ministry of Justice has condemned a digitally altered poster of President Vladimir Putin wearing lipstick as “a hint of some non-standard sexual orientation” and banned sharing it as “extremist” activity. The ministry posted an update of new images, videos and posters that are to be added to the list of extremist materials, focusing on content…

