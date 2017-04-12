Quantcast

Russia downplays US efficiency on Syria missile strikes

International Business Times

12 Apr 2017 at 07:44 ET                   
Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov (southfront.org)

Russia’s defense ministry Wednesday downplayed the U.S. claims of the efficiency of missile strikes on Syrian government-controlled air base in the war-torn country. President Donald Trump’s move to attack the Shayrat air base in retaliation to a deadly chemical gas attack that killed nearly 100 people has been criticized by Moscow. On Tuesday, Army Gen. Joseph…

