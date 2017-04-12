Russia downplays US efficiency on Syria missile strikes
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Russia’s defense ministry Wednesday downplayed the U.S. claims of the efficiency of missile strikes on Syrian government-controlled air base in the war-torn country. President Donald Trump’s move to attack the Shayrat air base in retaliation to a deadly chemical gas attack that killed nearly 100 people has been criticized by Moscow. On Tuesday, Army Gen. Joseph…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion