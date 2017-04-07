Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Russia has been Assad’s greatest ally — as it was to his father before him

Los Angeles Times

07 Apr 2017 at 00:01 ET                   
A handout picture released by SANA on September 29, 2013 shows President Bashar al-Assad gesturing during an interview with Italian television station Rai News 24 in Damascus. [AFP]

Before the White House ordered airstrikes in Syria, Russia had been the most dominant outside military force, participating in a bloody military escapade aimed at propping up Syrian President Bashar Assad and his government. Since the fall of 2015, Russia has launched airstrikes on opposition strongholds, deployed special forces units on the ground, and supplied Syrian…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump defends airstrikes on Syria as vital to ‘national security interest’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+