Russia, Iran vow continued military support for Syria’s Assad
The army chiefs of Russia and Iran have vowed to continue the fight against “terrorists” and their supporters in Syria days after the US Navy launched a barrage of cruise missiles against a Syrian goverment airbase. Speaking by phone on Saturday, Major General Mohammad Bagheri of Iran and General Valery Gerasimov of Russia “condemned the American…
