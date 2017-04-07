Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Russia pulls out of Syria air safety deal after strike

Newsweek

07 Apr 2017 at 06:30 ET                   
Syria's embattled President Bashar al-Assad has been in power since 2000

Russia has called the U.S. air strike on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government “aggression against a sovereign state” and pulled out of its memorandum on air safety with the U.S. in Syria. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov rallied the Russian establishment with a strong rhetorical response to the attack, while the Ministry of Foreign…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Jared Kushner failed to disclose contacts with Russia when applying for top-secret clearance: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+