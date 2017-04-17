Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Russia says hopes USA will not act unilaterally against North Korea

Reuters

17 Apr 2017 at 06:20 ET                   
Sergei Lavrov and Donald Trump

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Moscow could not accept North Korea’s “reckless nuclear actions” but said he hoped the United States would not take any unilateral action against Pyongyang.

Lavrov warned against anyone responding to North Korea’s behavior by “breaking international law.”

In televised comments, he also said that Russia was ready to restore relations with Washington and would judge U.S. President Donald Trump’s readiness to do the same by his statements.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
‘F*ck you, Geraldo’: John Oliver torches Fox and Friends crew for their MOAB war-gasm
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+