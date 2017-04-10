Quantcast

Russia should reconsider support to Assad, Tillerson says

International Business Times

10 Apr 2017 at 08:20 ET                   
Rex Tillerson (C-SPAN)

Russia should reconsider its continued support to Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on ABC’s “This Week” interview with George Stephanopoulos that aired Sunday. The comments came after the U.S. carried out missile strikes on March 6 on the Syrian government-controlled Shayrat air base in retaliation to a fatal chemical…

