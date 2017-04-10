Russia should reconsider support to Assad, Tillerson says
Russia should reconsider its continued support to Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on ABC’s “This Week” interview with George Stephanopoulos that aired Sunday. The comments came after the U.S. carried out missile strikes on March 6 on the Syrian government-controlled Shayrat air base in retaliation to a fatal chemical…
