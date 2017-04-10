Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Russia-Syria ties to dominate G7 meeting

Newsweek

10 Apr 2017 at 08:09 ET                   
Bashar al-Assad and Vladimir Putin

Foreign ministers from the G7 nations will meet in Italy on Monday and Tuesday for talks likely to be dominated by Russia’s ties to the Syrian regime. Boris Johnson, the British foreign secretary, is pushing for the group, which comprises the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom, to call for Russia…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘They have learned nothing’: Paul Krugman tears into cable news for cheering on Trump’s Syrian attack
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+