Russia unveils its most powerful nuclear attack sub yet
Russia has launched its most powerful, advanced nuclear attack submarine yet at time when Moscow has claimed to have restored its Cold War-era dominance of the sea. The Project 885 (08850) Yasen-class fourth-generation multipurpose Kazan nuclear submarine had been under construction since 2009 at the Sevmash shipyards in the Russia White Sea port city of Severodvinsk,…
