Russia unveils its most powerful nuclear attack sub yet

Newsweek

04 Apr 2017 at 04:19 ET                   

Russia has launched its most powerful, advanced nuclear attack submarine yet at time when Moscow has claimed to have restored its Cold War-era dominance of the sea. The Project 885 (08850) Yasen-class fourth-generation multipurpose Kazan nuclear submarine had been under construction since 2009 at the Sevmash shipyards in the Russia White Sea port city of Severodvinsk,…

