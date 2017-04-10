Quantcast

Russia will not engage in military conflict with US, Russian lawmaker says

International Business Times

10 Apr 2017 at 09:02 ET                   
Victor Ozerov (Twitter)

As relations between the U.S. and Russia strained after the recent deadly chemical gas attack in Syria, a Russian lawmaker said Moscow will not fight Washington’s troops in Syria, Sputnik reported Monday. In retaliation to the deadly attack, President Donald Trump ordered missile strikes on a Syrian government-controlled air base Thursday — a move that upset…

