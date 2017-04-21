Russian aircraft repeatedly sighted near Alaska
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The U.S. military has spotted Russian military aircraft flying off the coast of Alaska for the fourth time in as many days, a U.S. defense official has said. The official, cited by CNN, said the aircraft sighted included Tu-95 nuclear-capable bombers. The planes did not violate U.S. airspace on any of the occasions, though during the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion