Russian ‘Open Skies’ spy plane flew over the US
A Russian aircraft entered U.S. airspace Monday with the intent of surveilling the U.S. as part of a legal reconnaissance mission. The Russian Tu-154M LK-1 passenger jet, which was equipped with special camera equipment, was headed to the U.S. and then to Canada for Russia’s ninth and 10th such observation missions of the year. The flight,…
