Russian paper claims Chechnya runs prisons for gay men

Newsweek

25 Apr 2017 at 12:23 ET                   
Sad gay man (Shutterstock)

Russia’s foremost investigative newspaper claims it has located six prisons for gay men in Chechnya, casting doubts over its recent denials of reports that local gay men have been disappearing. The independent weekly Novaya Gazeta published explosive reports citing LGBT activists and anonymous members of law enforcement in Russia earlier this month, detailing the detention of…

