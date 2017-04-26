Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Russian Senator warns UK against nuclear strike

Newsweek

26 Apr 2017 at 07:23 ET                   
Frants Klintsevich (Youtube)

A senior Russian politician responded aggressively Monday to comments by the U.K.’s defense minister suggesting pre-emptive use of nuclear weapons against Russia is an option for London, claiming the U.K. would be completely annihilated by Russia’s nukes in response. Russia’s Frants Klintsevich, who heads the defense and security committee in Moscow’s upper house of parliament, said…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Erin Moran’s family unleashes holy hell on ‘f*cking coward’ Scott Baio
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+