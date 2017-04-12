Quantcast

Russia’s Putin starts meeting with Tillerson in Kremlin

Reuters

12 Apr 2017 at 13:33 ET                   
Combination photo of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian President Vladimir Putin has started a meeting in the Kremlin with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, a spokeswoman for the U.S. embassy in Moscow said on Wednesday, citing Kremlin officials.

The Kremlin had previously declined to confirm that such a meeting would take place during Tillerson’s visit, reflecting tensions over a U.S. missile strike on Syria, a staunch Russian ally, last week.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Yeganeh Torbati; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe)

