Paul Ryan says ‘getting really close’ to US government funding deal

Reuters

26 Apr 2017 at 11:00 ET                   
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan of Wisconsin speaking at the 2016 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday negotiators are close to reaching a deal to fund the U.S. government through October as Congress faces a Friday deadline to pass a spending bill.

“We’re getting really close. I think we are making really good progress,” Ryan told reporters. “We’re very, very close on everything else and now it’s just getting down to the final details.”

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)

