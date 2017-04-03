Saint Petersburg metro blast kills at least 10 people: report
Around 10 people were killed Monday in a blast on the metro system of Russia’s second city Saint Petersburg, a source in emergencies services told Russian news agencies.
“According to the first preliminary data, around ten people were killed,” the source told Russian news agencies after the Saint Petersburg metro said that an unidentified object had blown up in a train carriage.
