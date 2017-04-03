Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Saint Petersburg metro blast kills at least 10 people: report

Agence France-Presse

03 Apr 2017 at 08:45 ET                   
Aftermath of train explosion (Twitter)

Around 10 people were killed Monday in a blast on the metro system of Russia’s second city Saint Petersburg, a source in emergencies services told Russian news agencies.

“According to the first preliminary data, around ten people were killed,” the source told Russian news agencies after the Saint Petersburg metro said that an unidentified object had blown up in a train carriage.

About the Author
AFP journalists cover wars, conflicts, politics, science, health, the environment, technology, fashion, entertainment, the offbeat, sports and a whole lot more in text, photographs, video, graphics and online.
Next on Raw Story >
Trump can pull money from his businesses whenever he wants — without ever telling us
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+