Sanders defends Trump supporters, criticizes Democrats
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Donald Trump supporters are not racist “deplorables” and Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party are to blame for November’s shock election defeat: So said Clinton’s defeated primary challenger Sen. Bernie Sanders during a rally in Boston Friday night. In a comment seized upon by the Trump campaign, Clinton famously said in September that half of Trump’s…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion