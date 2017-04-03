Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Sanders defends Trump supporters, criticizes Democrats

Newsweek

03 Apr 2017 at 14:41 ET                   
Sen. Bernie Sanders talks with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC (Screen cap).

Donald Trump supporters are not racist “deplorables” and Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party are to blame for November’s shock election defeat: So said Clinton’s defeated primary challenger Sen. Bernie Sanders during a rally in Boston Friday night. In a comment seized upon by the Trump campaign, Clinton famously said in September that half of Trump’s…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Far from idle speculation’: Dem. senator says ‘looming’ impeachment is reason to filibuster Gorsuch
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+