Scientists create fluid with negative mass

Newsweek

18 Apr 2017 at 11:16 ET                   
(resonance.is)

Physicists in the U.S. have created a fluid with “negative mass”—meaning that when you push it away, it accelerates towards you. That means researchers can now use this bizarre phenomenon will now be used to study some of the universe’s biggest mysteries, including dark energy and black holes. Negative mass is a hypothetical concept that says…

