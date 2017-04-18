Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Scientists recreate ancient woman’s face

International Business Times

18 Apr 2017 at 18:42 ET                   
Ancient Woman's Face From Tham Lod Rockshelter, Thailand

What did people look like in ancient times? Without photography or detailed paintings we can’t know for sure, but scientists have an idea at least for one of our distant ancestors, a woman who died more than 13,000 years ago in what is now Thailand. Researchers used the woman’s skeletal remains, including pieces of skull, bone…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
REVEALED: FBI used contested Trump ‘British spy’ dossier to obtain FISA warrant against Carter Page
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+