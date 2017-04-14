Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Scott Walker cancels Easter Egg hunt at governor’s mansion over threats from anti-government fugitive

Tom Boggioni

14 Apr 2017 at 07:50 ET                   
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) on March 1, 2015. (Fox News)

Gov. Scott Walker (R -WI) has called off Saturday’s Easter Egg hunt at the governor’s mansion due to threats against him and other members of the state  government, reports Madison.com.

According to an email sent out by first lady Tonette Walker, “due to a threat toward top government officials” by a Janesville man who wrote a menacing 161-page letter to the White House and has been sought by police since April 4.

The Rock County sheriff’s office issued a warning that Jakubowski may be armed, and in his letter, “made threats to steal weapons and to use them against public officials or at an unspecified school.”

On Tuesday the FBI increased the reward for  information leading to Jakubowski to $20,000.

According to the email from the first lady, “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause due to the short notice. We are sad to miss what is one of our favorite events at the Executive Residence.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
Trump firing Bannon would set off something close to ‘Apocalypse Now’: Bannon ally
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+