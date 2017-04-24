Sean Spicer whitewashes Trump’s 100 days of failure: ‘It’s unbelievable what he has been able to do’

Sean Spicer (MSNBC/screen grab)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Monday asserted that President Donald Trump had an “unbelievable” number of accomplishments in his first 100 days even though the president has failed to pass a health care law or secure funds for a border wall.

During Monday’s White House briefing, CBS News Correspondent Major Garrett noted that Trump had failed to keep his promises to the American people in the first 100 days of his presidency.

“There is a lot that we feel very proud that we’ve gotten off and taken done [SIC] and taken care of,” Spicer insisted. “If you look at the immigration piece, border crossings [are] way down, the number of executive orders, the pieces of legislation signed. I think we feel very proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish.”

“There is sort of this artificial number that gets thrown out. It’s 100 days of four years in your first term. And, you know, eight years in two terms.”

According to Spicer, “a lot of accomplishments have occurred” in Trump’s first 100 days, and “you’re going to see a lot of action and a lot of results going into the second 100 days, the third 100 days, you know, all the way through.”

Garrett pointed out that Trump had failed to both secure funding for the border wall or pass a health care law.

“Would the president consider that a conspicuous failure?” the reporter wondered.

“I think when you look at the totality of what we’ve accomplished on job creation, on immigration, on trade,” Spicer replied, “it’s unbelievable what he has been able to do.”

Watch the video below from Fox News, broadcast April 24, 2017.