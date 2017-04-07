Quantcast

Seattle mayor faces sexual abuse allegations in lawsuit

07 Apr 2017 at 07:47 ET                   
Seattle Mayor Ed Murray has been accused of child sexual abuse of a teenager in the 1980s, according to a new lawsuit filed Thursday by a 46-year-old Kent man. The lawsuit also includes complaints by two other men who accused the mayor of sexual abuse during their teenage. The mayor has denied all allegations, according to…

