Seattle mayor faces sexual abuse allegations in lawsuit
Seattle Mayor Ed Murray has been accused of child sexual abuse of a teenager in the 1980s, according to a new lawsuit filed Thursday by a 46-year-old Kent man. The lawsuit also includes complaints by two other men who accused the mayor of sexual abuse during their teenage. The mayor has denied all allegations, according to…
