‘Secretary of Everything’: Jake Tapper ridicules Trump for appointing ‘Vice President Jared Kushner’

Jake Tapper and Jared Kushner (Photo: Screen captures)

CNN’s Jake Tapper began his Wednesday show wondering if “Vice President Jared Kushner” would interfere to help President Donald Trump with everything he’s ultimately messing up.

When it comes to Kushner’s influence in the Trump administration, pundit Bill Kristol was more interested in the muscle being flexed by Kushner along with Trump’s new National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster.

“I think some of the reporting suggests that the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner wasn’t getting along with Bannon and thought he was doing damage to his father-in-law and urged that Bannon be relegated to a lower profile,” Kristol said.

He went on to say that if Trump’s administration manages to make it out without being considered a disaster it will be attributed to McMaster, who he believes will help repair the sinking ship.

Introducing another segment on Kushner’s finances and real estate deals, Tapper noted the presidential son-in-law is back from Iraq to continue fulfilling his role “as President Trump’s secretary of, well, everything.”

