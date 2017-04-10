Quantcast

Security advisor McMaster: Trump plans to both remove Assad and defeat ISIS

Newsweek

10 Apr 2017 at 11:32 ET                   
Army Lieutenant General H. R. McMaster (Pentagon)

President Donald Trump plans to remove Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad from power as well as driving the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) from Syria, according to Trump’s national security adviser Herbert McMaster. In his first televised interview, McMaster told Fox News the Trump administration had the “simultaneous” goals of fighting the militant group and ousting the…

