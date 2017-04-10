Security advisor McMaster: Trump plans to both remove Assad and defeat ISIS
President Donald Trump plans to remove Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad from power as well as driving the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) from Syria, according to Trump’s national security adviser Herbert McMaster. In his first televised interview, McMaster told Fox News the Trump administration had the “simultaneous” goals of fighting the militant group and ousting the…
