See and hear an earthquake from the inside

International Business Times

14 Apr 2017 at 08:11 ET                   
Earthquake (Shutterstock www.shutterstock.com)

What is it like to be inside an earthquake, rather than on top of one? It’s hard to know if you don’t live in Earth’s mantle, more than 20 miles below the planet’s surface. The Hayden Planetarium’s SeismoDome in New York City can bring you pretty close, combining data from actual earthquakes with animations. You can…

