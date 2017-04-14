See and hear an earthquake from the inside
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
What is it like to be inside an earthquake, rather than on top of one? It’s hard to know if you don’t live in Earth’s mantle, more than 20 miles below the planet’s surface. The Hayden Planetarium’s SeismoDome in New York City can bring you pretty close, combining data from actual earthquakes with animations. You can…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion