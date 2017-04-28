Newtown congressman issues devastating reminder about gun violence during Trump’s NRA speech

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) issued a powerful reminder about the victims of gun violence during Donald Trump’s speech to the National Rifle Association.

Murphy’s state was home to one of the most horrific massacres in modern American history. Six teachers and 20 children were gunned down when Adam Lanza stormed Sandy Hook Elementary School in Dec. 2012.

Immediately following the Sandy Hook massacre, Barack Obama announced plans to make gun control a central issue of his remaining time in office—though time and time again, any effort to pass sensible gun laws failed in Congress. In 2014, the NRA gave money to 193 Representatives and 20 Senators, or 40 percent of the nation’s legislators.

Friday, Trump spoke to the NRA in Atlanta, Georgia, extolling the virtues of the second amendment and declaring Obama’s “eight year assault” on gun right over. But for Murphy, a longtime advocate of sensible gun laws, the speech merely served as a reminder for all the innocent lives lost to gun violence.

.@realDonaldTrump about to take stage at NRA, to celebrate right of criminals to own guns, to glorify weapons that kill — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 28, 2017

Here's my advice. Turn off cable. Don't watch @realDonaldTrump's NRA speech. Instead, think about who we are fighting for. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 28, 2017

Ana Márquez-Greene, age 6 pic.twitter.com/DUIzU3M3mG — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 28, 2017

Jessica Ghawi, age 24 pic.twitter.com/NX2BBOcwn3 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 28, 2017

Jordan Davis, age 17 pic.twitter.com/rVgwGA1xR1 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 28, 2017

Benjamin Wheeler, age 6 pic.twitter.com/doMU6ic8jW — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 28, 2017

Hadiya Pendleton, age 15 pic.twitter.com/BJ0WlPhpti — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 28, 2017

Alison Parker, age 24 pic.twitter.com/LiBXk87x6b — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 28, 2017

Daniel Barden, age 7 pic.twitter.com/mibt5SWKZF — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 28, 2017

Christopher Lavell Jones, age 17 pic.twitter.com/LnjSj4Dutu — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 28, 2017

Christopher Ross Michaels-Martinez, age 20 pic.twitter.com/45yrCwqKUM — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 28, 2017

Terrell Bosley, age 18 pic.twitter.com/mpqqGZ5CpG — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 28, 2017

Dylan Hockley, age 6 pic.twitter.com/YWd3RFQPCX — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 28, 2017