Newtown congressman issues devastating reminder about gun violence during Trump’s NRA speech
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) issued a powerful reminder about the victims of gun violence during Donald Trump’s speech to the National Rifle Association.
Murphy’s state was home to one of the most horrific massacres in modern American history. Six teachers and 20 children were gunned down when Adam Lanza stormed Sandy Hook Elementary School in Dec. 2012.
Immediately following the Sandy Hook massacre, Barack Obama announced plans to make gun control a central issue of his remaining time in office—though time and time again, any effort to pass sensible gun laws failed in Congress. In 2014, the NRA gave money to 193 Representatives and 20 Senators, or 40 percent of the nation’s legislators.
Friday, Trump spoke to the NRA in Atlanta, Georgia, extolling the virtues of the second amendment and declaring Obama’s “eight year assault” on gun right over. But for Murphy, a longtime advocate of sensible gun laws, the speech merely served as a reminder for all the innocent lives lost to gun violence.
.@realDonaldTrump about to take stage at NRA, to celebrate right of criminals to own guns, to glorify weapons that kill
Here's my advice. Turn off cable. Don't watch @realDonaldTrump's NRA speech. Instead, think about who we are fighting for.
Ana Márquez-Greene, age 6 pic.twitter.com/DUIzU3M3mG
Jessica Ghawi, age 24 pic.twitter.com/NX2BBOcwn3
Jordan Davis, age 17 pic.twitter.com/rVgwGA1xR1
Benjamin Wheeler, age 6 pic.twitter.com/doMU6ic8jW
Hadiya Pendleton, age 15 pic.twitter.com/BJ0WlPhpti
Alison Parker, age 24 pic.twitter.com/LiBXk87x6b
Daniel Barden, age 7 pic.twitter.com/mibt5SWKZF
Christopher Lavell Jones, age 17 pic.twitter.com/LnjSj4Dutu
Christopher Ross Michaels-Martinez, age 20 pic.twitter.com/45yrCwqKUM
Terrell Bosley, age 18 pic.twitter.com/mpqqGZ5CpG
Dylan Hockley, age 6 pic.twitter.com/YWd3RFQPCX
That's who we fight for. And with 90% of Americans and 80% of gun owners on our side, we can't lose. Let's get to it.
