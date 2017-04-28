Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Newtown congressman issues devastating reminder about gun violence during Trump’s NRA speech

Elizabeth Preza

28 Apr 2017 at 15:45 ET                   
Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut (Brookings Institute/Flickr)

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) issued a powerful reminder about the victims of gun violence during Donald Trump’s speech to the National Rifle Association.

Murphy’s state was home to one of the most horrific massacres in modern American history. Six teachers and 20 children were gunned down when Adam Lanza stormed Sandy Hook Elementary School in Dec. 2012.

Immediately following the Sandy Hook massacre, Barack Obama announced plans to make gun control a central issue of his remaining time in office—though time and time again, any effort to pass sensible gun laws failed in Congress. In 2014, the NRA gave money to 193 Representatives and 20 Senators, or 40 percent of the nation’s legislators.

Friday, Trump spoke to the NRA in Atlanta, Georgia, extolling the virtues of the second amendment and declaring Obama’s “eight year assault” on gun right over. But for Murphy, a longtime advocate of sensible gun laws, the speech merely served as a reminder for all the innocent lives lost to gun violence.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Olbermann congratulates Trump on having ‘completely failed at everything’ in first 100 days
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+