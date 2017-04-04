Senate Banking panel votes in favor of Clayton’s SEC nomination

Jay Clayton. (cnbc.com)

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee voted on Tuesday to advance Jay Clayton’s nomination as the next head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to the full Senate for approval.

The committee voted 15 to 8, with some Democrats including Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown of Ohio voting against him amid concerns about his close ties to Wall Street through his career as a deal-making attorney for the law firm Sullivan & Cromwell.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)