Senate invokes ‘nuclear option’ — and permanently kills the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Shutterstock)

Republicans in the Senate on Thursday implemented the so-called “nuclear option,” and voted to kill requiring 60 votes for cloture on Supreme Court nominees.

The vote to axes the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees was a party-line vote, with all 52 Republicans voting in favor and all 48 Democrats voting in opposition.

With the vote, the Senate can now proceed to confirming Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch by a simple majority vote. Given that all 52 Republicans in the Senate have committed to supporting Gorsuch’s nomination, his confirmation is all but guaranteed.

While the filibuster has been killed for judicial nominations, it remains in place for legislative actions, which still require 60-vote threshold to invoke cloture.