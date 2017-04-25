Senate Republican leader says still aiming for long-term government funding bill

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Shutterstock)

The top Republican in the U.S. Senate said on Tuesday he hoped to reach agreement “in the next few days” on a bill to fund the government through Sept. 30, saying it was too soon to talk about a short-term fix to avert a government shutdown at midnight on Friday.

“We’re hoping to reach an agreement in the next few days on how to process the entire bill through September 30th,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters. “I don’t want to speculate about whether that can actually clear this week.”

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell, writing by Tim Ahmann, editing by G Crosse)