Sending robots into a volcano full of sharks [video]

International Business Times

19 Apr 2017 at 17:41 ET                   
Great White Shark (Wikimedia Commons)

Hollywood gave us Sharknado, but real-life scientists have given us “Sharkcano” — a highly active underwater volcano that is infested with sharks. And recently, those scientists presented us with another gift: They sent in a bunch of robots to get blown up in the eruptions. The robots, which were just some PVC pipes stacked with electronics,…

