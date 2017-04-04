‘Silence is deafening’: Internet shames Tillerson’s ‘moral cowardice’ for ignoring question on Syria

Rex Tillerson (Twitter)

Social media users heaped scorn on Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who refused to answer reporters’ questions on this week’s massacre in Syria.

The worst chemical attack in years left 58 dead, including 11 children, and White House Press Secretary Sean Spice blamed former President Barack Obama’s “weakness” rather than say whether the Trump administration believed Russian President Vladimir Putin had any role in the massacre.

A senior State Department official, speaking anonymously on background, described the attacks as “reprehensible,” but the chief diplomat offered no comments.

Tillerson, the notoriously silent top diplomat, simply sidestepped questions about Syria altogether during a photo opportunity Tuesday with Abdullah II of Jordan.

Secretary of State Tillerson just held a photo op. When asked about the deadly Syrian chemical attack, he didn't comment & walked out. pic.twitter.com/inxJTb0K53 — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) April 4, 2017

Twitter users were ashamed and outraged by Tillerson’s silence.

This is moral cowardice & strategically disastrous. When asked to comment on chemical gas war crimes, condemn them. https://t.co/zwAMPj0FLU — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) April 4, 2017

@secupp In Sec Tillerson's case…literal silence — Eric Lopez (@ericlopez1925) April 4, 2017

Silence in the face of a massacre. Secretary Tillerson, resign. God may not be done with you, but I am. https://t.co/ffJ7oYOhOO — GBliss (@GBliss) April 4, 2017

Rex Tillerson's silence is deafening and not what a Secretary of State should be doing in this situation. https://t.co/yyiJ00YhWS — Daniel Hajjar (@DanielGHajjar) April 4, 2017

@nancyayoussef Msg received loud and clear: death of Arab innocents is acceptable collateral damage. It's all nonverbal comm w/ this admin. — John Golub (@johnegolub) April 4, 2017

When not speaking to the media costs lives: Tillerson's silence will just encourage Assad to commit more war crimes against his people https://t.co/r98dxhOdFX — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) April 4, 2017

@jeeniya90 @POTUS Taken off America's shitlist, launch chemical attack. Silence from Trump and Tillerson. — csd (@csd) April 4, 2017

@MarkWarner SYRIAN CHILDREN BEING GASSED AS I WRITE THIS. ASK YOUR FRIEND TILLERSON TO SPEAK OUT! What would a Boy Scout do? Pro lifers so hypocritical! — Mad Sec Costumes (@madseccostumes) April 4, 2017

What could happen to bring a response from Tillerson or Trump. https://t.co/NwCvtI4J7L — Mark Stern (@mfstern) April 4, 2017

@PeterAlexander Tillerson is only in the picture for oil. Not SOS material. This whole administration is a farce. — Snarky Kat (@sharkow53) April 4, 2017

.@the_resistants @roadkingrider2 Give Tillerson a break on "no comment" on Syria chemical attacks. His buddy Putin hasn't given orders yet — W. M. (@Minuteman04) April 4, 2017

@daveweigel @chrislhayes Puppet Tillerson needs to ask PuppetMaster Jared,what a joke these guys are,slowly turning the WH into the apprentice 2.0,media stay on them — O Don't Go (@lolagirl2007) April 4, 2017

@SteveKopack @mmurraypolitics Trump line is that Obama's weakness emboldened Assad. So why did Assad wait until Trump was president to start dropping gas again? — Basque Cat (@gato_danger) April 4, 2017