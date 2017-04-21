‘Sitting on your lap?’: Sarah Palin was sexually harassed at Fox News by Roger Ailes and others

Sarah Palin (Today)

An exchange with CNN’s Jake Tapper Thursday revealed that Sarah Palin may have been sexually harassed during her time at Fox News.

“It sounds like you experienced something,” Tapper said after Palin danced around his question about sexual harassment at Fox.

“I just — you know, it was just time to part ways and, and, you know, get — get out there in, I guess, a more diverse arena to express views,” Palin concluded.

CNN then looked through interviews of men who worked at Fox News at the time and did interviews where they were asked about Palin.

During a 2010 interview between Don Imus and Chris Wallace, Imus asked if Palin would be sitting on Wallace’s lap during an upcoming interview.

“One can only hope,” said Wallace laughing.

Former Fox head Roger Ailes explained in 2011 he “hired Sarah Palin because she was hot and got ratings.”

Tucker Carlson, who will replace Bill O’Reilly looks to be filling more than just his seat. A 2011 tweet caused an internet backlash when he called out Palin’s polling.

“Palin’s popularity falling in Iowa, but maintains lead to become supreme commander in Milfistan,” Carlson tweeted.

MILF stands for “Mother I’d Like to F*ck.”

He later deleted the tweet.

Palin didn’t need to confirm or deny whether or not she was sexually harassed at Fox News, Google did it for her. While Fox has taken steps to rid themselves of Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly, Chris Wallace still has a show on the network and Tucker Carlson earned a promotion.