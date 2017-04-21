Quantcast

Six Flags announces new ‘extreme’ option for world-record ride

NJ.com

21 Apr 2017 at 07:25 ET                   
Zumanjaro wearing virtual reality headsets.

JACKSON – Thrill seekers will soon have the opportunity to test their nerves even more on the world’s tallest and fastest drop ride at Six Flags Great Adventure. The theme park announced on Thursday morning that for a limited time, beginning on May 5, guests will have the opportunity to ride Zumanjaro wearing fully integrated virtual…

