Six Flags announces new ‘extreme’ option for world-record ride
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
JACKSON – Thrill seekers will soon have the opportunity to test their nerves even more on the world’s tallest and fastest drop ride at Six Flags Great Adventure. The theme park announced on Thursday morning that for a limited time, beginning on May 5, guests will have the opportunity to ride Zumanjaro wearing fully integrated virtual…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion