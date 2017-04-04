So many journalists are being killed in Mexico that one newspaper decides to shut down
MEXICO CITY — A Mexican newspaper is shutting down because the country has become too dangerous for journalists, according to its owner. In an editorial published Sunday on the front page of the Norte newspaper in the border city of Juarez, owner Oscar Cantu Murguia said a string of deadly assaults on journalists is “preventing us…
