Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Some Americans are panicking about North Korea — here’s why South Koreans are not

GlobalPost

15 Apr 2017 at 06:15 ET                   
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to Pyongyang Orphans' Primary School, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) February 2, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

The possibility of a military confrontation with North Korea is producing some alarming headlines around the globe. “North Korea: A potential train wreck in motion” blares the LA Times. “China warns of likelihood of war at any moment” cautions the Irish Times. One place where there doesn’t seem to be a lot of hysteria? Neighboring South…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Here are 9 ultranationalist Trump supporters who are rapidly losing patience with his presidency
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+