Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Some of our wealthiest universities are getting big tax breaks

Newsweek

22 Apr 2017 at 15:32 ET                   
'Harvard University shuttle bus' [Shutterstock]

Some of Wealthiest Universities Are Getting Tax Breaks

This article originally appeared on IBTimes.com. During his successful quest to win Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes, Donald Trump told the state’s voters that colleges are fleecing taxpayers and enriching Wall Street. “What a lot of people don’t know is that universities get massive tax breaks for their massive endowments,” he told a crowd in suburban Philadelphia.…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Comparing Trump’s first 100 days in office to his predecessors
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+