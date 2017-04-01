Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Some say TSA pat-down techniques are ‘legal groping’

Newsweek

01 Apr 2017 at 10:36 ET                   
TSA Agents

When Barbara Leary went through the full-body scanner at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport recently, her hip replacements set off the alarm. She was directed to another line, where she underwent a physical search by a Transportation Security Administration agent. “She went over every part of my body,” says Leary, a retired librarian from Westford, Mass. “It took…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘A flatulent mass of his own fantasy’: GOP strategist Rick Wilson explains why Trumpcare failed miserably
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+