Someone told my son his skin was ‘too dark’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
“Mommy, mommy,” my son said. “Stacey told me my skin is too dark!” That’s how my 3-and-a-half-year-old son greeted me when I picked him up from his Montessori preschool in February. I noticed a slight confusion in his eyes as he spoke. I tried to stay composed, but couldn’t help thinking, “Great, ‘it’ has started…” As…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion