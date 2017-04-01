Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Someone told my son his skin was ‘too dark’

Newsweek

01 Apr 2017 at 08:23 ET                   
Pupils friends teasing a pupil alone in elementary school (Shutterstock).

“Mommy, mommy,” my son said. “Stacey told me my skin is too dark!” That’s how my 3-and-a-half-year-old son greeted me when I picked him up from his Montessori preschool in February. I noticed a slight confusion in his eyes as he spoke. I tried to stay composed, but couldn’t help thinking, “Great, ‘it’ has started…” As…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Paul Krugman reveals why so many Trump supporters vote against their own self-interest
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+